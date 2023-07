Minister announces 1.5 million risky buildings in earthquake-prone Istanbul

Mehmet Özhaseki, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, revealed concerning statistics, stating that there are approximately 1.5 million risky buildings in Istanbul. He emphasized that the megacity ranks among the top 10 most earthquake-prone metropolises globally, underscoring the urgent need for measures to enhance seismic resilience.

