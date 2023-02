Map from NASA shows earthquake damage in 3 regions

The US Aviation and Space Agency (NASA) has published a satellite map showing the damage in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş and its district Türkoğlu and Gaziantep Nurdağı, which were affected by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, which are described as the "disaster of the century".

