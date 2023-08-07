In Erzurum's Palandöken district, a worker named Burak Abuç (30), who was gripping an umbrella that was lifted by the forceful wind in front of his workplace, was propelled approximately 5 meters. While this incident was captured by the security camera, Abuç, who sustained injuries, was released from the hospital after undergoing two days of treatment. The incident took place on August 2 at a grocery store in the Yıldızkent district. The incident took place on August 2 at a grocery store in the Yıldızkent district. Burak Abuç, a married father of one, held onto the umbrella that was lifted by the strong wind and was carried away along with it. Abuç was lifted 3 meters from the front of the grocery store and propelled to a distance of 5 meters, landing in the median. Abuç, who left the umbrella after falling, was injured. Burak Abuç, who was transported to the hospital by the ambulance that arrived following the notification from his colleagues at work, was released after being monitored for two days. On the other hand, the incident quickly became the focus of attention on social media. In 2019, during a tornado in Osmaniye, a man named Sadık Kocadallı also climbed on an umbrella and was lifted about 4 meters along with it, which was recorded on camera. The incident went viral on social media at its time.