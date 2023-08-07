 Contact Us

Man flung 5 meters by umbrella in Türkiye's Erzurum

A terrified vendor was flung approximately 5 meters by an umbrella caught in an unusually strong wind in Türkiye's Erzurum.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 07.08.2023 01:22
In Erzurum's Palandöken district, a worker named Burak Abuç (30), who was gripping an umbrella that was lifted by the forceful wind in front of his workplace, was propelled approximately 5 meters.
