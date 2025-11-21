'LEVENT' Air Defense System hits its first target

 Contact Us

Developed by Roketsan, the LEVENT Close Air Defense System successfully executed its first real-aerial-target shooting and hit the target with precision.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 21.11.2025 16:11
According to a statement from Roketsan, a significant milestone has been reached in the development of the LEVENT system.

The LEVENT Close Air Defense System achieved a direct hit on its target during its first guided test fire with a seeker. Executing its first real aerial-target shooting, LEVENT is set to serve as a critical component in the defense line.

LEVENT is designed to enhance the self-defense of naval platforms. The system provides effective protection against various threats including subsonic and supersonic anti-ship munitions flying close to the water surface, as well as aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, and UCAVs.

Notable for its architecture resistant to dense jamming and electronic warfare assaults encountered in combat environments, the system stands out with its high guided missile carrying capacity.

LEVENT can be integrated into newly built surface platforms as well as adapted to existing ships. Its hybrid seeker head, fragment effect warhead, proximity sensor, and high maneuverability enable it to perform effectively even under challenging conditions.

Equipped with radar and electro-optic components on the launching system, LEVENT simultaneously performs target detection, tracking, threat assessment, engagement, and destruction missions. It continues to increase its importance as a critical component in Türkiye's maritime air defense layer.

