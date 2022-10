Legendary singer Yusuf Islam thanks President Erdoğan for global efforts

"I would like to again thank you (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) so much for your fantastic generous support to the British Muslims and the building of the Cambridge Mosque in the UK. Also, commend your fantastic work in trying to open the blockages between Ukraine and Russia,'' Yusuf Islam said on Monday during his concert held at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 25.10.2022 13:30 Share This Album





Subscribe