Lava remnants at Demirköprü dam become nesting haven for birds

Lava remnants along the Demirköprü Dam in Manisa now serve as vital nesting sites for various bird species, including cormorants and pelicans. The natural formations created by the receding water offer safe breeding grounds for hundreds of birds each year.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 15.05.2025 10:01





