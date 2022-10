Late Roman-era rooms and offering vessels unearthed at ancient city of Antiocheia

"During the excavations, we found rooms and many offering vessels belonging to the settlement from the late Roman era," said Ayse Ersoy, head of the Hatay Archeology Museum. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ersoy said: "We think that at that time, people who visited the church on pilgrimage bought offering vessels from here, and filled it with holy water in the Church of St. Pierre"

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 21.10.2022 20:12 Share This Album





Subscribe