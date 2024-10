Lake Salda added to World Geological Heritage List due to its resemblance to Mars

Professor Dr. Nurgül Balcı, a faculty member of the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Mining Faculty's Department of Geological Engineering, stated that Lake Salda in Burdur was included in the "World's Top 100 Geological Heritage Sites" due to its resemblance to the planet Mars.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 11.10.2024 16:49 Share This Album





Subscribe