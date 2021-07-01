 Contact Us

Kosovo to be the first country to buy Vuran armored vehicles

The first export of the Turkish armored vehicle Vuran, manufactured in collaboration with leading Turkish defense firms, was made to Kosovo.

Published 01.07.2021 21:33
