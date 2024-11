Keffiyeh-Patterned balloons protest Gaza genocide in Cappadocia

Hot air balloons featuring the keffiyeh pattern, symbolizing freedom, were launched in Cappadocia on Thursday to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The demonstration, organized by the Culture and Civilization Foundation (KÜME), saw the balloons floating over the iconic landscape of the region.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 29.11.2024 10:54





