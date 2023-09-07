Karacabey Longoz Forests maintain Beauty in autumn

The natural beauty of Karacabey, enchanting in every season, continues to impress with the different shades of its vegetation in the autumn season as well. In the spring months, Karacabey Longoz Forest welcomes its visitors with vibrant greenery, while in the autumn, it captivates them with various shades of orange. The Longoz Forest, which is home to hundreds of small and large puddles and hosts thousands of animals, consists of delta, lake, marsh, sand dune, and riparian forest ecosystems located on the southern coast of the Sea of Marmara.