KAAN successfully completed its taxi test

Following KAAN-0, which previously made two flights, the new prototype KAAN-1 continues its ground tests. KAAN rolled out of the hangar onto the runway on March 17, 2023. Over an 11-month period, it was prepared by Turkish engineers to meet the sky. It successfully completed the tests it underwent for its first flight mission. National in design and manufacturing, KAAN has a wingspan of 14 meters, a height of 6 meters, and a length of 21 meters. Its cockpit is single-seater. Its twin engines, high maneuverability, low radar visibility, ability to carry weapons internally, and electronic warfare capability are among KAAN's notable features. KAAN will be able to work collaboratively with unmanned aerial vehicles, airborne early warning and control platforms, and other planned elements. KAAN will provide enhanced combat power with air-to-air combat using new generation weapons, precise strikes from internal weapon bays at supersonic speeds, and artificial intelligence and neural network support.