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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test

Türkiye's National Combat Aircraft, KAAN's new prototype, successfully performed its first taxi test.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 07.31.2026 01:02 PM
Updated 07.31.2026 01:03 PM
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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test

Following KAAN-0, which previously made two flights, the new prototype KAAN-1 continues its ground tests.
In this context, KAAN-1 successfully carried out its taxi test activity.

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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test

KAAN rolled out of the hangar onto the runway on March 17, 2023. Over an 11-month period, it was prepared by Turkish engineers to meet the sky. It successfully completed the tests it underwent for its first flight mission.

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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test

National in design and manufacturing, KAAN has a wingspan of 14 meters, a height of 6 meters, and a length of 21 meters. Its cockpit is single-seater. Its twin engines, high maneuverability, low radar visibility, ability to carry weapons internally, and electronic warfare capability are among KAAN's notable features.

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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test

KAAN will be able to work collaboratively with unmanned aerial vehicles, airborne early warning and control platforms, and other planned elements.

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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test

KAAN will provide enhanced combat power with air-to-air combat using new generation weapons, precise strikes from internal weapon bays at supersonic speeds, and artificial intelligence and neural network support.

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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test
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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test
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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test
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KAAN successfully completed its taxi test
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