Türkiye has no choice but to produce KAAN, ANKA-3 and GOKBEY!

'KAAN's first prototype flew twice. Normally, an air force would wait for this. Indonesia trusted us. Their condition is a domestic engine. Now we have no choice but to produce, because we sold it and gave our word. We will keep our promise.' TUSAŞ General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu made statements about ANKA-3, KAAN, Gökbey, and Hürjet. Speaking about the T-925 class helicopter, he said: 'The T-925 is one of our latest products and will fly at the end of next year. We are currently preparing eight of them for the General Directorate of Forestry for firefighting. It's a larger version of Gökbey, in the 10-ton class. Later, we will continue producing for the Army and Air Force inventories.' ' It can drop 4 tons of water. We are designing all helicopters we deliver so that firefighting equipment can be installed.'' Regarding Hürjet's sale to Spain as a training aircraft, Demiroğlu said: 'Our work on Hürjet continues at full speed. Our plan with Spain is to sign at the end of October. Sometimes it may slip by one or two weeks.' 'Achieving this within the year will be a success for us. We will have sold our Hürjet to Spain, which has one of NATO's largest air forces, as a training aircraft.' Demiroğlu also shared exciting information about KAAN, the pride of Turkey's defense industry: 'By the end of April, we will see KAAN's first prototype in the skies. April is the target date we set. In July, we want to fly the next prototype. This is the goal we have set for ourselves, and we will work hard to achieve it.'