Javelin, a war game Turks have played since they came to Anatolia from Central Asia, has turned into entertainment with tournaments held in winter snow in Turkey's northeastern province of Kars. The game, which today is referred to as a traditional equestrian sport, is one of the sports from Middle Asia and Anatolia as it has been played for centuries. It is the indispensable passion of youngsters and the elderly living in the villages of Selim district. Especially in the early days of winter, the javelins, who feed and care for their horses, gallop them, which they have prepared after arriving at the field where the competition will be held. Athletes gathered on the javelin field in the village of Akçakale, who come from Basköy, Kekeç, Hasbey, are fighting hard by organizing tournaments on the snow cover. The javelins, who gallop horses across the snow-covered terrain, sometimes fall in the snow with their horses, but they have fun moments in competitions. Akçakale Equestrian Sports Club President Şimşek Yıldırım told Anadolu Agency that they play javelin in summer and winter.