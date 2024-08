The Üçhöyük rescue excavation, which began in 2020 under the supervision of Professor Özdemir Koçak from the Department of History at Selçuk University, received Presidential support this year. In addition to 48 academics from Turkish universities, archaeologists Professor Satoshi Urano, Professor Yukinori Fukatsu, and Professor Naoto Koiwa from Rikkyo and Hirosaki universities in Japan are also participating in the excavation.