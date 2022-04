Istanbulite worshippers flock to Hagia Sophia mosque to perform the first Tarawih prayers of Ramadan

The first Tarawih prayers of the holy month of Ramadan were performed by a great number of Istanbulite worshippers at the Hagia Sophia mosque on Friday. The prayers will take place at Hagia Sophia on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the holy month of Ramadan, beginning this week, the Turkish religious body said in a statement.

Published 02.04.2022 01:09





