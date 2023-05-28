Istanbulite voter heads to polls with her lamb

The 2nd round of the Presidential Elections in Türkiye witnessed colorful images. A voter in Sarıyer, Istanbul voted at the ballot box with her lamb. A man voted with his Spider-Man costume, in southern city of Türkiye, Adana attrach great attention. An equestrian trainer and his friend went with their horses to vote in İzmir, Bornova. A group of javelin athletes in Erzurum, rode their horses to the school where the ballot box was set for the second round of the Presidential Elections, before training. Some of the athletes voted for the first time.