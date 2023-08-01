Istanbul mesmerized by the "supermoon" scenery

This natural event, captured along with sunflower fields in Istanbul, Çatalca, enchanted the viewers. This year, two supermoons are expected to occur in August. The first one will be observed on Tuesday evening. The formation process of the supermoon is as follows: The Moon orbits around the Earth in a slightly elliptical path. Therefore, it sometimes appears a bit closer and sometimes a bit farther from the Earth. When the Moon is at its closest position to Earth and a full moon occurs, it is called a 'supermoon.' On the evening of August 1st, the full moon will be closer to Earth than usual, at a distance of only 357,530 kilometers. This will result in the appearance of a 'supermoon' in the evening hours. A supermoon appears larger and brighter than an ordinary full moon. While the difference may not be very noticeable to the naked eye, a supermoon appears about 14% larger and 30% brighter. August will also not be limited to just one supermoon. In fact, on August 30th, the full moon will be slightly closer to Earth at a distance of 357,344 kilometers, making it the second supermoon of the month. Within the same month, two supermoons last adorned the sky in 2018. According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, this event will not recur until 2037. The first supermoon of this year was observed in July. The fourth and final one will occur in September, with the closest to Earth being the supermoon on August 30th. Retired astrophysicist Fred Espenak from NASA says, 'A few minutes after sunset on warm summer nights is the ideal time to watch the rising of the full moon in the eastern sky. The supermoon offers us a wonderful opportunity to look up and explore the sky.' Espenak adds that, with clear skies, binoculars or telescopes can enhance this experience.