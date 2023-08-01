 Contact Us

Istanbul mesmerized by the "supermoon" scenery

The "supermoon," observed brighter and larger than usual, offered a beautiful spectacle to viewers in Istanbul.

This natural event, captured along with sunflower fields in Istanbul, Çatalca, enchanted the viewers.
