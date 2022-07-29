 Contact Us

Istanbul becomes part of Time Magazine's list of greatest places

Türkiye's top tourist destination Istanbul became part of the greatest places of the world 2022 list compiled by Time Magazine's editorial staff.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 29.07.2022 15:55
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Istanbul made it to Time Magazine's greatest places of the world 2022 list.
UNESCO’s designation draws visitors to Arslantepe Mound
Türkiye unveils books on Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque ahead of 2nd anniversary of reopening
Fundraising campaigns for purchase of Türkiye's Bayraktar TB2 drone spreading in West
Fields of lavender in Türkiye's Uşak mesmerize visitors
Şahin Physical Destruction System developed for destruction of mini-micro UAVs