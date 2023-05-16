 Contact Us

In new period, Turkish parliament poised to welcome scores of celebrities as lawmakers

Well-known names from the world of art, sports and media will take place in the 28th term of the Turkish parliament. Former football player Ünal Karaman, former Miss Turkey Seda Sarıbaş, musician Yücel Arzen Hacıoğulları, actress Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, journalists Cengiz Çandar, Tuncay Özkan, Ali Öztunç, Şebnem Bursalı, Hulki Cevizoğlu, Osman Gökçek became the famous names who deserved to enter the parliament as lawmakers.

According to unofficial results, the distribution of parliamentary deputies has almost been determined. Among the deputies who entered the parliament, there are also famous figures.
