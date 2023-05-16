In new period, Turkish parliament poised to welcome scores of celebrities as lawmakers

Well-known names from the world of art, sports and media will take place in the 28th term of the Turkish parliament. Former football player Ünal Karaman, former Miss Turkey Seda Sarıbaş, musician Yücel Arzen Hacıoğulları, actress Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, journalists Cengiz Çandar, Tuncay Özkan, Ali Öztunç, Şebnem Bursalı, Hulki Cevizoğlu, Osman Gökçek became the famous names who deserved to enter the parliament as lawmakers.