Images of Adıyaman before and after quake show extent of destruction

Due to the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on February 6, many buildings were destroyed in the city center and on Atatürk Boulevard. Earthquakes, which caused the death of many citizens throughout Adıyaman, turned houses and workplaces into wrecks in Sümer Square, Atatürk Boulevard, Clock Tower and Hospital Street.

Published 28.03.2023 02:27 Share This Album





Subscribe