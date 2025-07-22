IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors

Defense ministers from 33 countries are expected to attend the event, which will run until July 27. Over 1,000 high-level foreign delegates including more than 120 deputy ministers, chiefs of general staff, and commanders from 33 countries will participate in the fair. In addition, companies from 44 countries will showcase more than 400 defense products This year's IDEF stands out with new features and events that will be spread across various locations throughout the city. The opening ceremony will take place in the open-air area of Atatürk Airport, featuring parades of land vehicles and aerial platforms.