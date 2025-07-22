 Contact Us

IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors

IDEF 2025, one of the world's top five international defense industry fairs, has officially opened to visitors.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 22.07.2025 12:49
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors

Defense ministers from 33 countries are expected to attend the event, which will run until July 27. Over 1,000 high-level foreign delegates including more than 120 deputy ministers, chiefs of general staff, and commanders from 33 countries will participate in the fair. In addition, companies from 44 countries will showcase more than 400 defense products

  • 2
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors

This year's IDEF stands out with new features and events that will be spread across various locations throughout the city. The opening ceremony will take place in the open-air area of Atatürk Airport, featuring parades of land vehicles and aerial platforms.

  • 3
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors
  • 4
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors
  • 5
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors
  • 6
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors
  • 7
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors
  • 8
  • 8
IDEF 2025 opens its doors to visitors
Tripolis: Ancient villa with fish pool hosts
Steel Dome to detect threats from furthest range and neutralize them
Pioneer of Turkish aviation: Vecihi Hürkuş
1,700-year-old Roman bath unearthed in field in Elazığ
Butterflies of the tropical garden captured up close with a macro lens