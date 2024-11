Iconic landmarks lit in red for Red Crescent Week celebration in Türkiye

As part of Red Crescent Week, iconic structures in Ankara and Istanbul, including the Second Parliament and Galata Tower, were illuminated in red to promote community solidarity and raise awareness for humanitarian efforts. The initiative received strong public support, celebrating the Turkish Red Crescent's mission.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 04.11.2024 15:06





