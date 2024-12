British Artist Ian Berry's "Beyond Denim" Exhibition Opens at Kalyon Kültür British artist Ian Berry's "Beyond Denim" exhibition, which brings together contemporary art with denim fabric for the first time, was launched at Kalyon Kültür. Known for his striking works, Berry showcases a wide range of his paintings and installations in this exhibition.Speaking to an AA reporter, Berry explained that he trained for a career in advertising 20 years ago, and shared the story behind creating art with denim. "Back then, I made a portrait of Tony Blair using different shades of newspaper clippings. During Easter, I went back to my family home, and I noticed my mother was cleaning out my wardrobe.''