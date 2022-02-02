HYEU model of Hürkuş jets is unveiled

The HYEU model of the trainer aircraft Hürkuş manufactured by Turkish Aerospace with domestic and national resources is waiting for its delivery to Fire Fleet. And these specific Hürkuş jets that are designed for the Fire Fleet were being displayed for the first time. Hürkuş HYEU jets, which are designed and produced by Turkish Aerospace using domestic and national resources, are expected to be used in training activities of the Air Forces Command. Hürkuş HYEU is planned to be used in the Forward Air Controller, Forward Combat Controller, and Joint Fire Support Team training programs. Hürkuş jets that are to be deployed in the Fire Fleet, namely the 135th Fleet that is located in the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya, are designed in line with the Fleet's requests. On the other hand, it is estimated that the Hürkuş HYEU will provide an important advantage with its low cost and advanced avionic systems. In addition to the existing advanced features of the Hürkuş, Hürkuş HYEU is going to make it possible to carry out the gradual integrations of Electro-Optic / Infrared (EO/IR) cameras along with guided and unguided laser training ammunitions and the autopilot system. It should also be noted that the Hürkuş HYEU jet is also known as an acrobatic and agile aircraft with its powerful turboprop motor that can generate 1600 horsepower. Hürkuş HYEU was first seen in the Anatolian Phoenix-21 drill and had gotten full marks from the experts with its breathtaking acrobatic moves. And now, the project that is going on for more than a decade now yielding in a family of Hürkuş vehicles, seems to continue bearing its fruits.