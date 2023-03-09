Huge rocks that broke off from mountain after quakes miss houses

The first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7, the epicenter of which was in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, also affected the village of Alidam, 45 kilometers away in Adıyaman Kahta. Huge boulders weighing tons, which were torn from the mountain due to the earthquake, rolled towards the village, knocking down the trees on the slope. Rocks that rolled from close to the houses at the foot of the mountain damaged the outbuildings, fruit trees, the village's drinking water network and the sewer system. The rocks, which blocked a part of the road used by some settlements in the region, caused disruptions in transportation. After the earthquake, the villagers were surprised to see the rocks as the day dawned.