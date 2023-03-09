 Contact Us

Huge rocks that broke off from mountain after quakes miss houses

Huge boulders weighing tons, which were torn from the mountain due to the earthquake, rolled towards the village, knocking down the trees on the slope.

Published 09.03.2023 22:27
The first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7, the epicenter of which was in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, also affected the village of Alidam, 45 kilometers away in Adıyaman Kahta.
