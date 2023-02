Hope still prevails as more survivors pulled out of earthquake rubble in Türkiye's southern region

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. Rescue teams have been continuing to find more survivors on the 6th day of the quakes.

