Hoopoes spend the summer in rural areas of Türkiye

Commonly known as "Sergeant Bird," "Crested Bird," "Hoopoe," or "Solomon's Bird" among the public, the hoopoe migrates to Türkiye in the spring and can be observed throughout the summer in forest clearings and rural areas.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 26.06.2025 12:57





