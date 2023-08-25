 Contact Us

Historical village resurfaces as Istanbul's dams experience critical water levels

In Istanbul's Başakşehir district, Şamlar Mahallesi, which was transformed from a village status to a neighborhood in 2013, partially became submerged under the waters of Sazlıdere Dam, construction of which began in 1996. Aware that a part of the old village site would be submerged, the villagers relocated the bodies from the cemetery to other cemeteries, while some graves were left behind.

25.08.2023
