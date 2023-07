Historical Haydarpaşa Train Station will be put into service

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said that the restoration of the historical Haydarpaşa Train Station is progressing meticulously. The station, which was badly damaged in a fire in 2010, is expected to be fully restored and put back into service in 2024.

