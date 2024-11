Historic Kaaba curtain from 1988 on display at Edirne Old Mosque

An original pure silk Kaaba curtain from 1988 is now on display at the Edirne Old Mosque, showcasing the historical connection to the Kaaba and featuring verses from the Quran. The curtain, weighing 70 kilograms and measuring 6 by 3 meters, will remain on exhibit until the end of Ramadan, attracting visitors and enhancing the mosque's significance.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 04.11.2024 15:35





