Highlights from 'inauguration ceremony' of President Erdoğan

The presidential complex hosted an inauguration ceremony for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended by high-level officials from 81 countries, including 50 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary, and ministerial-level officials, and representatives of international organizations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Here are the highlights from the ceremony...