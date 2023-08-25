 Contact Us

Heavy rainfall in Rize's Çayeli leads to evacuations and road closures

Due to heavy rainfall in Rize's Çayeli district, 8 houses were evacuated as a precaution, and 24 people were evacuated from their locations.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 25.08.2023 13:33
