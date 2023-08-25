Due to heavy rainfall in Rize's Çayeli district, 8 houses were evacuated as a precaution, and 24 people were evacuated from their locations. After the heavy rainfall began in the city during the night hours, minor landslides occurred in the district, and some streets and roads had puddles of water. The waters of the Madenli, Şairler, and Aşıklar streams rose. In the Yalı neighborhood, the stream overflowed onto the road, carrying debris, and the İshakoğlu Primary School yard was flooded. Five village roads in the district were closed to transportation. Following the examination by AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) teams arriving at the scene, 8 houses were evacuated as a precaution and security measures were taken around them, while 24 people were evacuated. Municipal and Provincial Special Administration teams from neighboring districts started road-clearing efforts using heavy machinery.