Heatwave warning from Meteorology: Thermometers will reach 46 degrees

After the heatwaves of "El Niño" and "Eyyam-ı Bahur," Türkiye will be affected by a new heatwave this week. While temperatures are expected to be 6 to 10 degrees above seasonal norms in some regions, the General Directorate of Meteorology has also issued a statement about the weather conditions. Meteorology stated that the new heatwave will last for a week and temperatures will reach up to 46 degrees in some provinces. Additionally, Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Mehmet Özhaseki, recently issued a warning, urging citizens to take precautions and avoid going outside unnecessarily.

Published 14.08.2023 09:41
After the influence of the "Eyyam-ı Bahur" heatwaves subsided, the cooling air warmed up again with a new heatwave coming from the Basra Gulf. This Basra heatwave is expected to cause temperatures to reach around 45 degrees in certain regions of Türkiye for a week.
