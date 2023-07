Heatwave hits Sakarya: Pigeons find cool oasis in town square fountain

As temperatures soar above seasonal norms in Sakarya, the blistering heat takes a toll on both humans and stray animals. Pigeons, seeking refuge from the scorching sun, discover a welcome respite in the refreshing waters of the town square's decorative fountain, showcasing nature's ingenious way of coping with the sweltering conditions.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 26.08.2023 15:59





