Hagia Sophia Mosque arson attempt

The suspect who set fire to a book inside the Hagia Sophia Mosque, causing the carpet to burn, was caught red-handed at his address as a result of meticulous work by police teams. The arsonist was arrested by the court he was referred to. New footage of the arson attempt has also emerged.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 05.08.2025 15:37





