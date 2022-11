Good news on Türkiye's oil, natural gas exploration works: Minister

"There are intensive works in both the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. We are conducting another exploratory drilling in the well, named Çaycuma-1 in the neighboring area of the Sakarya Gas Field. The first data are positive," Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said.

Published 28.11.2022 11:30





