Göbeklitepe sees 50% increase in visitors, 600,000 in 2024

Göbeklitepe in Şanlıurfa has seen a 50% increase in visitors compared to last year, with 600,000 people visiting in the first 10 months of 2024, according to Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gökhan Yazgı. The rise in global interest continues as the site's promotion reaches new heights, including a major exhibition in Rome expected to draw 6 million visitors.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 18.11.2024 16:36 Share This Album





Subscribe