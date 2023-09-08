Gaziantep Castle is undergoing restoration due to damage from earthquakes

The towers and interior of Gaziantep Castle, one of the iconic structures of the city, were damaged due to the earthquakes on February 6th. Following the restoration tender conducted by the Directorate of Surveying and Monuments, the teams that started the work are removing the stones that were scattered around the castle's base due to the destruction. The stones, including inscriptions and tablets, are being sorted by the teams and preserved in the warehouse of the Zeugma Mosaic Museum for future use. The Director of the Directorate of Surveying and Monuments, Kemal Yenmez, also mentioned that the tender process was conducted swiftly, and the restoration work has commenced.