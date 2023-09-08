 Contact Us

Gaziantep Castle is undergoing restoration due to damage from earthquakes

Gaziantep Castle, which was damaged in earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, is being restored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Published 08.09.2023 11:54
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
The towers and interior of Gaziantep Castle, one of the iconic structures of the city, were damaged due to the earthquakes on February 6th.
Brown bears of Mount Nemrut attract visitors attention
Türkiye Youth Philharmonic Orchestra shines in Rome concert
Social media chef CZN Burak hospitalized due to gallbladder condition
Karacabey Longoz Forests maintain Beauty in autumn
Türkiye's native electric smart car, Togg's T10X, sets new delivery records