Gazans perform hallelujah sajdah on runway of Etimesgut Airport

They watched the world's deaths, while Türkiye extended a helping hand to the oppressed people of Gaza. 'Koca Yusuf' took to the skies once again for them. Along with 101 patients and 106 companions whose passage from Gaza to Egypt was facilitated, they were brought to Turkey for treatment on planes belonging to the Ministry of National Defense.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 19.12.2023 13:26 Share This Album





Subscribe