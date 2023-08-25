 Contact Us

''From ghost Nets to zero waste" project makes strides in cleaning marine ecosystems

Implemented with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, local stakeholders including the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry, Gebze Municipality, Chamber of Maritime Commerce, Eskihisar Aquaculture Cooperative, and Nefes Nature Sports, the "From Ghost Nets to Zero Waste" project has been carried out. Since April 15, a total of 300,000 square meters of area between the Darıca and Eskihisar beaches have been surveyed.

