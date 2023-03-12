Frightening image of Berit mountain after the earthquake

After the two major earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on February 6, the fault rupture on Berit Mountain in Çardak district was viewed like this. After the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, the image on Berit Mountain in Çardak district of Kahramanmaraş's Göksun district was frightening. In the drone footage shot by Afşin municipality in the region after the earthquake, the fault ruptures that divide Berit Mountain into two once again showed the devastating effect of the earthquake. 86 people lost their lives in the Çardak district, where the fault rupture that stretched for kilometers almost split the mountain in two. In the drone footage shot by Afşin municipality in the region after the earthquake, the fault ruptures that divide Berit Mountain into two once again showed the devastating effect of the earthquake.