Frightening image of Berit mountain after the earthquake

After the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, the image on Berit Mountain in Çardak district of Kahramanmaraş's Göksun district was frightening.

Published 12.03.2023 09:31
After the two major earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on February 6, the fault rupture on Berit Mountain in Çardak district was viewed like this.
