Frida Kahlo exhibition opens in Antalya

An exhibition inspired by Frida Kahlo's diaries is currently on display in Antalya as part of the Culture Road Festival. The showcase offers a glimpse into the artist's life and struggles, featuring digital copies of her original diaries and photographs, while immersing visitors in the vibrant world of Mexican culture. The exhibition is open until November 30.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 09.11.2024 06:52 Share This Album





Subscribe