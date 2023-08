Folk singer Aydın Aydın raises awareness about water scarcity with new song

The artist Aydın Aydın composed a folk song named 'Sound of Water' to draw attention to the global water scarcity due to drought. Aydın shot the music video for the song at Kaval Waterfall in Hakkari and Zernek Dam Lake in Van's Gürpınar district, where water withdrawal due to drought is occurring. Aydın swam in the waterfall and walked and crawled in the mud of the dam lake, shedding tears.

