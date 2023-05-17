 Contact Us

Fashion designer Zeynep Tunuslu facing discrimination by CHP supporters in Cihangir due to voting for Erdoğan

Fashion designer Zeynep Tunuslu, who recently expressed her support for President Erdoğan in a video just before the election, opened up about the consequences she faced in an interview with GÜNAYDIN. Tunuslu revealed that she experienced significant backlash following her post, but she remains steadfast in her belief that those who serve the country and the nation are always on the right side. Despite the challenges, Tunuslu stands by her decision to voice her support for the president.

Fashion designer Zeynep Tunuslu boldly voiced her decision to vote for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan through a video announcement prior to the presidential elections.
