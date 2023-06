Fascinating rich history of Ancient city of Tralleis captivates visitors

Tralleis, an ancient city located in southwestern Türkiye, can trace its origins back to its founding by the Thracians and Argosians. Located within the Aydin province, the ancient Gymnasium, known as the "Three Eyes," stands as a remarkable structure in the city, characterized by its unique arches and columns.

