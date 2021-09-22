Excavations in eastern Turkey show traces of Neolithic and Chalcolithic eras

Traces of the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods were found in excavations of Pulur Höyuk in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum. Excavations in the Aziziye district continue under the leadership of Rabia Akarsu, deputy head of the archeology department of Atatürk University. So far, many ceramic pieces and animal bones as well as settlement areas were unearthed at the site. 'These excavations were started for the first time in Erzurum. We have been progressing for two months since August, we have come to the end,' Akarsu told Anadolu Agency. 'We did the work from top to bottom to reveal the stratification. We examine the ceramics. As we see, there is a sequence going back to 4000 BC.' Noting that they will publish findings in future scientific publications, she said: 'There are findings from the Neolithic period in such excavation in Erzurum.' 'In stratified excavations, it usually goes back to the Chalcolithic period,' said Akarsu. She said the team wants to reveal earlier findings than the Kura-Araxes culture findings, and that that long-term excavations will be carried out in Erzurum in the coming years.