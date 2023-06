Erdoğan promises a stronger and more inclusive Türkiye at inauguration

During his inauguration speech on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a commitment to enhance Türkiye's diplomatic influence globally. He also vowed to work towards a new, inclusive constitution and economic improvements within the country.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 03.06.2023 19:19 Share This Album





