Erdoğan commemorates 953rd Manzikert Victory with key officials at Malazgirt National Park

President Erdoğan attended the 953rd anniversary of the Manzikert Victory at Malazgirt National Park, arriving by helicopter. The event included his speech, a gift presentation, and a commemorative photo with key officials.

A News / Turkey Published 26.08.2024 15:22 Share This Album





Subscribe