Early snowfall fuels hopes for early ski season at Palandöken

Early snowfall in mid-October at Palandöken Ski Resort in Erzurum, one of Türkiye's major winter tourism centers, has raised hopes among tourism professionals for an early season start. Located just 20 kilometers from the airport and 4 kilometers from the city center, Palandöken offers easy access and accommodation options, alongside facilities for a variety of winter sports. Known for its technical infrastructure, internationally standard long ski slopes, luxury hotels, and high-quality snow, the resort is a prominent name in winter tourism. Palandöken boasts 55 slopes ranging from 1 to 14 kilometers in length, attracting thousands of tourists annually. Preparations for the season are nearly complete, and the first snow of the season covering the area in white has excited local tourism operators. Snow depth has exceeded 20 centimeters at the peak, sparking optimism for a season opening earlier than the planned December start. Nuh Şenol, President of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) Northeast Anatolia, noted that although snow in the city center is not permanent, early snowfall at the peaks is significant for tourism. He said the increased snow cover in the higher parts of Palandöken Mountain is a positive development for tourism. Şenol added that experts had predicted an early and heavy winter, and this early snow is a welcome sign. He highlighted Palandöken's standout features and expressed confidence that the ski season will start much earlier this year. Reservations had already started in August, and the early snow is boosting interest, with hotel managers reporting a surge in phone inquiries. Emphasizing the importance of the winter season for the region's tourism sector, Şenol said that the early snowfall is welcomed not only by hoteliers but also by travel agencies, transportation companies, and local restaurants. He expects an increase in foreign visitors this winter, especially from Russia and Iran. Additionally, thanks to recent Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meetings held in Erzurum, tour operators from Turkic republics are interested in bringing guests to the city.